RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Molestation case: Bengal Guv shows CCTV footage
May 09, 2024  13:58
image
In the backdrop of a woman employee of Raj Bhavan leveling molestation charges against him, West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Thursday showed CCTV footage of the premises of May 2 to around 100 common people.

Footage from two CCTV cameras at the main (north) gate from 5.30 pm of May 2 were being shown to people at the hall on the ground floor of Raj Bhavan and screening was underway.

A contractual woman employee of Raj Bhavan on Friday lodged a written complaint with the Kolkata Police alleging that she was molested by Bose in the governor's house.

Bose had on Wednesday said he would show the footage to common people, barring 'politician' Mamata Banerjee and 'her' police.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

AI Express sacks 25 crew members, 85 flights cancelled
AI Express sacks 25 crew members, 85 flights cancelled

Air India Express on Thursday cancelled 85 flights or around 23 per cent of the total daily capacity as the disruptions due to the cabin crew shortage continue and said Air India will operate services on 20 of its routes to minimise...

'First Congress Candidate To Get Vote From A Thackeray'
'First Congress Candidate To Get Vote From A Thackeray'

While the responses of the candidates were predictable, depending on which side they belonged to, an interesting point slipped through when Rahul Shewale cited the Dharavi Redevelopment Project as a scheme that would add to Mumbai's...

Keerthy Is A Real Charmer!
Keerthy Is A Real Charmer!

And a heavyweight when it comes to fashion.

Never seen anyone think like Cummins and the SRH support staff: Abhishek
Never seen anyone think like Cummins and the SRH support staff: Abhishek

The unwavering support from skipper Pat Cummins and the entire think-tank played a big role in his success in the on-going IPL, reckoned Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Abhishek Sharma.

Reddy's Amazing Leap Of Faith!
Reddy's Amazing Leap Of Faith!

Sunrisers Hyderabad's fielding was an absolute masterclass, suffocating the life out of the Lucknow SuperGiants innings.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances