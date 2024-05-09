RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Man working as spy for Pakistan arrested in Gujarat
May 09, 2024  20:56
File image
File image
A man has been arrested in Bharuch district of Gujarat for allegedly spying for a Pakistani intelligence agency, police said on Thursday. 

Pravin Mishra, the accused, had allegedly collected highly confidential information about the Indian Armed Forces and defence-related R&D firms, said the Gujarat Criminal Investigation Department. 

The CID started its probe following a tip-off from the Military Intelligence, Udhampur. 

A resident of Ankleshwar in Bharuch district and native of Muzaffarpur in Bihar, Mishra was in contact with a Pakistani intelligence operative through Whatsapp calls and audio chat "to carry out a criminal conspiracy against the country that could have serious security consequences," the CID said in a release. 

"It was found that the information was being sent to an intelligence agency located in Pakistan," the CID said. 

A case was registered against Mishra and the Pakistani operative who used an Indian WhatsApp number and the fake Facebook ID of `Sonal Garg', it said. 

"The case has also been registered against the officers/employees involved in the criminal conspiracy who were in touch with the operative on the WhatsApp number," the release added. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

TMC 'stings' BJP over Sandeshkhali, moves EC with video
TMC 'stings' BJP over Sandeshkhali, moves EC with video

TMC's Rajya Sabha MP Sagarika Ghose submitted a letter to the Election Commission on Thursday.

Air India Express cabin crew call off strike; no sacking of staffers
Air India Express cabin crew call off strike; no sacking of staffers

Both parties will discuss the issues and there will be a meeting again on May 28, he said.

GT coach backs skipper Gill despite runs woes
GT coach backs skipper Gill despite runs woes

Purist Kirsten wants balance between bat and ball; backs under-pressure Gill

Population rise not religion-linked, Muslim fertility rate lowest: NGO
Population rise not religion-linked, Muslim fertility rate lowest: NGO

In a statement, the Population Foundation of India said it is deeply concerned about recent media reports "misreporting" the findings from the study to spread alarm regarding the growth of the Muslim population in the country.

Hasaranga to lead Sri Lanka at T20 World Cup
Hasaranga to lead Sri Lanka at T20 World Cup

Hasaranga too is returning from a chronic heel pain on his left leg, which forced him to miss the ongoing IPL.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances