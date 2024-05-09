RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Maldives FM Moosa Zameer arrives in India on official visit amid standoff
May 09, 2024  01:34
Maldives FM Moosa Zameer after reaching New Delhi (left)/ANI
Maldives FM Moosa Zameer after reaching New Delhi (left)/ANI
Amid a diplomatic standoff, Maldives Foreign Minister Moosa Zameer on Wednesday arrived in New Delhi on an official visit to India to discuss bilateral ties between the two countries.  

During his visit, the two sides will discuss bilateral and regional issues and seek ways to provide impetus to our multifaceted relationship.  

Ministry of external affairs also shared details of his arrival on X saying. 

"Warm welcome to FM @MoosaZameer of Maldives on his official visit to India. Discussions on bilateral & regional issues and seeking ways to provide impetus to our multifaceted relationship lie ahead."  

According to the MEA release, the Maldivian Minister will hold a meeting with the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to discuss the bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.  

"Moosa Zameer, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Maldives will be in India on an official visit on 09 May 2024. During his visit to New Delhi, Foreign Minister Zameer will meet the External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar for discussions on bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest," MEA statement said." -- ANI                    
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Salman home firing: HC nod for 2nd PM of accused who died in police custody
Salman home firing: HC nod for 2nd PM of accused who died in police custody

The direction came on a petition filed by Anuj Kumar's mother Reeta Devi, who sought a fresh examination.

Salman home firing: Shooters unaware of target until ....., say police
Salman home firing: Shooters unaware of target until ....., say police

The Mumbai police's crime branch, during the interrogation of the duo, found Pal and Gupta were given the shooting task by Anmol Bishnoi, the younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, but they had no idea they had to fire at...

Chaos at airports as Air India Express cancels 100 flights; 15K flyers hit
Chaos at airports as Air India Express cancels 100 flights; 15K flyers hit

Discontent has been brewing among a section of the cabin crew at the low-cost carrier for some time now, especially after the start of the process of merger of AIX Connect, formerly AirAsia India, with itself.

Delhi civic body acts as Danish envoy flags trash-filled road on social media
Delhi civic body acts as Danish envoy flags trash-filled road on social media

In the video, Svane, standing in the middle of the lane, points to the trash and construction debris strewn along both sides of it.

Lara on how to save Tests in time of flourishing franchise leagues
Lara on how to save Tests in time of flourishing franchise leagues

While Lara agreed in principle to the point, he found differences too in the two models.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances