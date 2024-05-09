RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
LS polls: Nashik Shiv Sena-UBT chief gets externment notice
May 09, 2024  20:12
Nashik unit chief of Shiv Sena-UBT Sudhakar Badgujar/File image
Nashik unit chief of Shiv Sena-UBT Sudhakar Badgujar/File image
Amid Lok Sabha polls, the Nashik unit chief of Shiv Sena-UBT Sudhakar Badgujar was on Thursday issued an externment notice by the police, an official said. 

He had refused to accept it at his home initially but later relented and also met deputy commissioner of police Monica Raut, the official added. 

"An externment notice under Bombay Police Act has been issued to Sudhakar Badgujar in connection with a poll related case of 2014 in which he was convicted. Badjugar told us he had filed an appeal in the high court and sought time to present necessary documents. We have given him eight days," DCP Raut said. 

Hitting out at the administration, Badgujar said, "A criminal is generally externed. I am a people's representative. What wrong have I done? Action is taken against me but not against (sitting MP and Shiv Sena candidate) Hemant Godse." 

"Action must be taken against Godse as well. This is politically motivated just to ensure I do not campaign for the May 20 Lok Sabha poll here. This decision was taken in Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's meeting yesterday," Badgujar alleged. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Campaigning not a fundamental right: ED opposes Kejri's bail in SC
Campaigning not a fundamental right: ED opposes Kejri's bail in SC

In a fresh affidavit filed in the top court, the ED said no political leader has ever been granted interim bail for campaigning even if he is not contesting polls.

Deal valuations weigh on Apollo Hospitals stock
Deal valuations weigh on Apollo Hospitals stock

The stock of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (AHEL), India's largest listed health care services company, fell 4.6 per cent on Monday (April 29) and slipped another 0.34 per cent to close at Rs 5,946.20 on Tuesday (April 30). The share...

JD-S knocks on guv door for CBI probe into rape case against Prajwal
JD-S knocks on guv door for CBI probe into rape case against Prajwal

The Janata Dal-Secular on Thursday petitioned Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, seeking his intervention recommending a CBI probe into the sexual abuse charges against Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna.

SBI Q4 profit grows 18% to Rs 21,384 cr
SBI Q4 profit grows 18% to Rs 21,384 cr

The country's largest lender SBI on Thursday reported 18.18 per cent growth in March quarter consolidated net profit to Rs 21,384.15 crore as against Rs 18,093.84 crore in the year-ago period. On a standalone basis, profit grew to Rs...

Richa, Radha lead India to series sweep over B'desh
Richa, Radha lead India to series sweep over B'desh

Radha Yadav (3/24) ran through Bangladesh's top-order after Richa Ghosh's quickfire unbeaten 28 off 17 balls, setting up India's 21-run win

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances