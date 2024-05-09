RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Low voter turnout pushes Sensex down 1000 pts
May 09, 2024  16:29
image
Indian stock indices slumped sharply Thursday intraday after a broad sell-off in all sectoral indices. Sensex slipped 1,062 points to close at 72,404 points, and Nifty slipped 345 points to close at 21,957 points. Among sectors, almost all the major sectoral indices witnessed profit booking at higher levels but energy and metal indices lost the most, shedding nearly 3 per cent. 

Analysts asserted that a strong US dollar, uncertainty in Lok Sabha elections outcome after a decreasing voter turnout trend seen so far in the three phases that went to vote, and a profit booking after the recent rally hurt the markets.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

The Sanju Samson journey: Kerala's own cult hero
The Sanju Samson journey: Kerala's own cult hero

Sanju Samson, then a skinny 14-year-old, curled on the bed in his hotel room, watched Kolkata Knight Riders' Brendon McCullum hammering a 73-ball 158 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the first-ever IPL match.

New York Cricket stadium ready for India-Pakistan clash
New York Cricket stadium ready for India-Pakistan clash

T20 WC will spread awareness on cricket, LA Olympics more likely to attract local Americans

Haryana crisis: Chautala seeks 'immediate' floor test
Haryana crisis: Chautala seeks 'immediate' floor test

'It is evident that the BJP govt in Haryana no longer commands a majority,' former Deputy Chief Minister and JJP leader Dushyant Chautala said in his letter to the governor on Wednesday.

Will KL Rahul step down from LSG captaincy?
Will KL Rahul step down from LSG captaincy?

All but out of contention for the IPL play-offs, KL Rahul's future as Lucknow Super Giants skipper is uncertain for the remaining two games after the team received a pasting at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad at home on Wednesday.

RCB Team Falls In Love With Dharamsala
RCB Team Falls In Love With Dharamsala

'It's one of the most iconic cricket grounds in the world,' RCB Captain Faf du Plessis declared. 'So unique -- almost walk out of the changing room and you have a smile on your face.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances