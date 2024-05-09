Low voter turnout pushes Sensex down 1000 pts





Analysts asserted that a strong US dollar, uncertainty in Lok Sabha elections outcome after a decreasing voter turnout trend seen so far in the three phases that went to vote, and a profit booking after the recent rally hurt the markets.

Indian stock indices slumped sharply Thursday intraday after a broad sell-off in all sectoral indices. Sensex slipped 1,062 points to close at 72,404 points, and Nifty slipped 345 points to close at 21,957 points. Among sectors, almost all the major sectoral indices witnessed profit booking at higher levels but energy and metal indices lost the most, shedding nearly 3 per cent.