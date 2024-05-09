RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Kedarnath, Gangotri, Yamunotri temples to open tomorrow
May 09, 2024  17:30
The Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri temples of Uttarakhand will be opened for devotees on Friday after remaining closed during the winter season. 

The famous temples situated in the Garhwal Himalayas are closed with the onset of winter every year as they remain snowbound during the period and are reopened with the start of summer. 

The Kedarnath and Yamunotri temples will be opened at 7 am and the Gangotri temple will be opened at 12.20 pm, the temple committee officials said. Badrinath, which is also a part of Uttarakhand's 'chardham yatra' will be opened at 6 am on May 12. 

Kedarnath is being decorated with 20 quintals of flower, Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee media incharge Harish Gaur said. 

The five-faced idol of Baba Kedar, which is carried from its winter abode at Ukhimath's Omkareshwar temple to Kedarnath, has left Gaurikund - the last stop on its way back to Kedarnath where it will be reinstalled inside the temple amid elaborate rituals, he said. -- PTI
