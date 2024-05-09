J-K election body issues notice to PDP's Srinagar candidate Waheed Para





The notice issued by the nodal officer for the Model Code of Conduct on Wednesday gave Para two days to respond.





"...this act of yours has the potential of aggravating the differences among communities and can cause discontentment in the society... you are asked to refrain from issuing such statement forthwith and also to make clear the exact context and message you wanted to convey to the people and also to clarify your position to the District Election Officer, Srinagar, within two days...," it read.





The notice further said that non-compliance with the notice would invite action under the law.





When contacted, Para said he owed allegiance to the Constitution of the country and by using the word "referendum", he wanted to ask people to come out in large numbers to vote so that the dream of democracy could flourish. -- PTI





The Jammu and Kashmir poll body has asked PDP candidate Waheed Para to explain his statement urging Kashmir's youngsters to consider the general elections as a "referendum" to send New Delhi a message, and asked him refrain from making utterances that may aggravate differences among communities.