J-K admin allows NC to hold poll rallies on May 12 after Omar writes to EC
May 09, 2024  23:53
NC chief Farooq Abdullah and his son Omar Abdullah
The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday allowed the National Conference to hold public rallies on May 12 in the Sopore police district, which is part of the Baramulla Lok Sabha seat that goes to polls on May 20. 

The move comes within hours of the NC vice-president and candidate for the Baramulla seat Omar Abdullah asking the Election Commission to direct authorities in the constituency to allow his campaign programme as per schedule. 

In a fresh statement, the district election authority granted the NC permission to hold a public meeting at Malmapanpora village of Sopore from 10 am to 5 pm on May 12, subject to certain conditions as per election guidelines. 

Baramulla's additional district magistrate cited a "no-objection" certificate from the Sopore police while granting the permission but said that it could be withdrawn at any point if required in the interest of the administration and state security. PTI
