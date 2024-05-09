RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Indian student missing in Chicago since May 2
May 09, 2024  10:58
Rupesh Chandra Chintakindi
Rupesh Chandra Chintakindi
An Indian student has been reported missing in Chicago since May 2. The Consulate General of India in Chicago said it was in touch with the police and Indian diaspora to locate/reestablish contact with Rupesh Chandra Chintakindi.

In a post on X, the Consulate General of India in Chicago stated, "The Consulate is deeply concerned learning that Indian student Rupesh Chandra Chintakindi is incommunicado since 2nd May. Consulate is in touch with the police and the Indian diaspora hoping to locate/reestablish contact with Rupesh."

The Chicago police, in a statement, have urged people to provide information to the police if they locate Rupesh Chintakindi. According to the statement, he was missing from the 4300 block of N Sheridan Road.

Earlier in April, an Indian student who has been missing since March this year was found dead in the US state of Ohio, the Consulate General of India in New York said.

The Consulate General of India in New York said it is "anguished" to learn about the death of Mohammed Abdul Arfath and is in touch with local authorities to ensure a thorough investigation into his death."

In April, Uma Satya Sai Gadde, an Indian student in Cleveland, Ohio, died and a police investigation is underway.

Earlier this February, an Indian student faced a brutal attack in Chicago. Following the attack, the Indian Consulate in Chicago stated that it was in touch with the victim, Syed Mazahir Ali, as well as his wife in India. 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Abhishek Sharma exciting talent for Indian cricket: Head
Abhishek Sharma exciting talent for Indian cricket: Head

The destructive Travis Head has called his Sunrisers Hyderabad opening partner Abhishek Sharma an exciting talent for Indian cricket after the duo combined to pummel the Lucknow Super Giants bowling attack in a record IPL chase in...

Is India's Marble Industry Facing A Bleak Future?
Is India's Marble Industry Facing A Bleak Future?

'Every year, the marble industry is shrinking due to tiles. It has already decreased by 20-25 per cent in recent years.'

Kya Kool Hai Hum Director Sangeeth Sivan Passes Away
Kya Kool Hai Hum Director Sangeeth Sivan Passes Away

The Kya Kool Hai Hum Director was undergoing treatment for urinary infection at Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai. On Wednesday, he suffered a cardiac arrest, his brother Sanjeev Sivan confirmed.

Real Madrid book Champions League final date with Dortmund
Real Madrid book Champions League final date with Dortmund

This sets up Real Madrid final against Borussia Dortmund, who knocked out Paris Saint-Germain in the other semi-final.

Stunning Sobhita!
Stunning Sobhita!

Tabu binges on bread... Kajol drools over bun-maska... Sidharth pushes his limits...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances