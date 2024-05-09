RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
IIT Kanpur alumnus working in insurance firm hangs self in Mumbai
May 09, 2024  23:17
image
A 23-year-old Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur alumnus allegedly committed suicide in his flat in Mahim in Mumbai, a police official said on Thursday. 

Rohan Kumar Jha, a IIT Kanpur graduate and an MBA, hanged himself from a ceiling fan in the kitchen of his flat near Sithladevi Temple on Wednesday evening, the official said. 

"He is a native of Patna in Bihar. Jha was working in an insurance firm at a good salary. After being alerted, police arrived at the site and rush him to Sion hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival," he said. 

A probe into the death is underway and his friends, relatives etc are being spoken to, the official added. 

"We have not found any suicide note. The body was handed over to kin," the Mahim police station official said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Yarraji eyes Paris Oly qualification after gold win
Yarraji eyes Paris Oly qualification after gold win

Yarraji strikes gold in Netherlands

19 major commodities see export volume growth, but value declines
19 major commodities see export volume growth, but value declines

Exports of 19 major commodities, including petroleum products, coal and marine items, saw growth in terms of volume during April 2023-February 2024, even as they witnessed contraction in value terms during the same period. Government...

Canada yet to share any specific evidence on Nijjar killing case: India
Canada yet to share any specific evidence on Nijjar killing case: India

Last week, Canadian authorities charged three Indian nationals with the murder of Nijjar. It is reported that they entered Canada on student visas.

In Pictures - Classic Kohli, Patidar power RCB to 241/7 vs PBKS
In Pictures - Classic Kohli, Patidar power RCB to 241/7 vs PBKS

IMAGES from the IPL match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru played in Dharamsala on Thursday

TMC 'stings' BJP over Sandeshkhali, moves EC with video
TMC 'stings' BJP over Sandeshkhali, moves EC with video

TMC's Rajya Sabha MP Sagarika Ghose submitted a letter to the Election Commission on Thursday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances