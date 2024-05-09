IIT Kanpur alumnus working in insurance firm hangs self in Mumbai





Rohan Kumar Jha, a IIT Kanpur graduate and an MBA, hanged himself from a ceiling fan in the kitchen of his flat near Sithladevi Temple on Wednesday evening, the official said.





"He is a native of Patna in Bihar. Jha was working in an insurance firm at a good salary. After being alerted, police arrived at the site and rush him to Sion hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival," he said.





A probe into the death is underway and his friends, relatives etc are being spoken to, the official added.





"We have not found any suicide note. The body was handed over to kin," the Mahim police station official said. -- PTI

