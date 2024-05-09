How Brazil and Tagore are connected

Sign inCreate Account
Former star India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh hailed batting talisman Virat Kohli as the "best batter of this generation" across all formats and outlined what makes the 35-year-old unique.
Salman Khan's upcoming film Sikander has got a heroine: Animal Actor Rashmika Mandanna.
Just in case anybody's forgotten how gorgeous Sonakshi Sinha can look, the actor sends a timely reminder.
Sweet and spicy, this chutney will add a chatpata addition to your lunch/dinner.
A Coast Guard ALH MK III helicopter conducted a medical evacuation of 26-year-old Ajin, a Tamil Nadu fisherman, from his boat Jazeera 40 nautical miles off Beypore.