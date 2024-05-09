RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
How Brazil and Tagore are connected
May 09, 2024  12:58
image
On Tagore's birth anniversary on May 7, an interesting thread. Read it here.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Kohli's not satisfied with one, he deserves the World Cup medal: Yuvraj
Kohli's not satisfied with one, he deserves the World Cup medal: Yuvraj

Former star India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh hailed batting talisman Virat Kohli as the "best batter of this generation" across all formats and outlined what makes the 35-year-old unique.

Like Rashmika-Salman's Jodi? VOTE!
Like Rashmika-Salman's Jodi? VOTE!

Salman Khan's upcoming film Sikander has got a heroine: Animal Actor Rashmika Mandanna.

Sonakshi's Stunning Look Test For Heeramandi
Sonakshi's Stunning Look Test For Heeramandi

Just in case anybody's forgotten how gorgeous Sonakshi Sinha can look, the actor sends a timely reminder.

Recipe: Mayur's Wood Apple Chutney
Recipe: Mayur's Wood Apple Chutney

Sweet and spicy, this chutney will add a chatpata addition to your lunch/dinner.

When Coast Guard Came To Ajin's Rescue
When Coast Guard Came To Ajin's Rescue

A Coast Guard ALH MK III helicopter conducted a medical evacuation of 26-year-old Ajin, a Tamil Nadu fisherman, from his boat Jazeera 40 nautical miles off Beypore.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances