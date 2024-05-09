RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Female engineering student booked for clicking of girls' photos, sharing them with male friend in Pune
May 09, 2024  19:11
The Pune police registered a case against a female engineering student from the city for allegedly clicking pictures of girls in her hostel and sharing them with her male friend, an official said on Thursday. 

The girl and her male friend have been booked for voyeurism, the official. 

The official said the accused girl is a second-year student of a well-known college in the city's Shivajinagar area and lives in its hostel. 

The institute had received complaints about the girl clicking photos of her hostel roommates and sharing them with a male friend outside the campus, he said. 

The institute conducted an inquiry and later approached the police with a complaint. 

"We went through some of the photos and found that they were not obscene. But they were shared without the knowledge of her roommates,' said the official from Shivajinagar police station. -- PTI
