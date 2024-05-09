Ex-editor, retired judges seek Modi-Rahul debate





Former Editor of The Hindu newspaper N Ram, former Supreme Court judge Madan Lokur and former Delhi high court Chief Justice AP Shah urged the two leaders to participate in a public debate on a non-commercial and non-partisan platform.





"A public debate such as this would, therefore, set a great precedent, not just by educating the public, but also in projecting the true image of a healthy and vibrant democracy," the letter said.





The three urged Modi and Gandhi to nominate a representative for the debate if either of them is unavailable to participate. -- PTI

A senior journalist and two former judges have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to participate in a public debate on the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.