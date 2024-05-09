RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Delhi riots: Court grants bail to ex-AAP councillor Tahir Hussain
May 09, 2024  22:31
File image
A court in Delhi has granted bail to former AAP councillor Tahir Husain in one of the 2020 Delhi riots cases, saying his role in it was "remote in nature" and he has already spent over three years in custody. 

Hussain will, however, continue to be behind bars as he is an accused in other rioting cases, including the alleged larger conspiracy behind the communal conflagration and a money laundering case related to funding it. 

Additional sessions judge Pulastya Pramachala was hearing Hussain's bail plea in a case registered at Khajuri Khas police station, where a riotous mob had vandalised and set ablaze a shop on February 25, 2020. 

"In the present case, the role of the applicant (Hussain) is alleged to be of instigator and conspirator. He is admittedly not shown as part of the mob, which attacked the shop in question. Thus, the role attributed to the applicant is remote in nature as compared to the role attributed to co-accused persons," the court said. -- PTI
