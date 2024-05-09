Cognizant, L&T, unknown officials booked for bribery





On April 19, the sessions court here had directed the ACB to investigate allegations against Cognizant Technologies that it paid a bribe through its construction contractor to local government officials to secure necessary permits and environmental clearances for its campus at Hinjawadi on the city's outskirts between 2013 and 2014.





The offence was registered against officials of Cognizant Technologies; Manikandan Rammurthy, former vice president (administration and real estate officer, Cognizant, India), then officials of L&T, and unknown government officials who had accepted the bribe under the Prevention of Corruption Act, the ACB said in a release.





The court had passed the order on April 19 on a complaint filed by Delhi-based environmental activist and retired police officer Prit Pal Singh through his lawyer Pratik Rajopadhye. -- PTI

The Anti-Corruption Bureau of Maharashtra police registered an offence against officials of IT major Cognizant Technologies, Larsen & Toubro and unknown government officials in an alleged $7,70,00 bribery case.