RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Cine stars Vyjayanthimala, Chiranjeevi, late justice Fathima Beevi conferred Padma awards
May 09, 2024  19:55
President Droupadi Murmu presents Padma Vibhushan to Vyjayantimala Bali/Courtesy Presiden of India on X
President Droupadi Murmu presents Padma Vibhushan to Vyjayantimala Bali/Courtesy Presiden of India on X
Yesteryear actor Vyjayanthimala Bali, Telugu star Konidela Chiranjeevi, the first woman judge of the Supreme Court late M Fathima Beevi and Bombay Samachar owner Hormusji N Cama were among the eminent persons conferred Padma awards by President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday. 

BJP leader O Rajagopal, Ladakh's spiritual leader Togdan Rinpochey, Tamil actor late "Captain" Vijayakant (both posthumous), group editor and CEO of Gujarati newspaper Janmabhoomi Kundan Vyas were also conferred Padma awards at a civil investiture ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. 

While 90-year-old Bali and Chiranjeevi were given Padma Vibhushan, Beevi, Cama, Rajagopal, Vijayakant, Rinpochey and Vyas were conferred Padma Bhushan. 

Family members of Beevi, Vijayakant and Rinpochey received the awards. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were among the dignitaries present on the occasion. 

The Padma awards, among the highest civilian honours of the country, are conferred in three categories -- Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. 

The awards are given in various disciplines or fields of activities, such as art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service etc. 

Padma Vibhushan is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service, Padma Bhushan for distinguished service of high order and Padma Shri for distinguished service in any field. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Campaigning not a fundamental right: ED opposes Kejri's bail in SC
Campaigning not a fundamental right: ED opposes Kejri's bail in SC

In a fresh affidavit filed in the top court, the ED said no political leader has ever been granted interim bail for campaigning even if he is not contesting polls.

Deal valuations weigh on Apollo Hospitals stock
Deal valuations weigh on Apollo Hospitals stock

The stock of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (AHEL), India's largest listed health care services company, fell 4.6 per cent on Monday (April 29) and slipped another 0.34 per cent to close at Rs 5,946.20 on Tuesday (April 30). The share...

JD-S knocks on guv door for CBI probe into rape case against Prajwal
JD-S knocks on guv door for CBI probe into rape case against Prajwal

The Janata Dal-Secular on Thursday petitioned Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, seeking his intervention recommending a CBI probe into the sexual abuse charges against Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna.

SBI Q4 profit grows 18% to Rs 21,384 cr
SBI Q4 profit grows 18% to Rs 21,384 cr

The country's largest lender SBI on Thursday reported 18.18 per cent growth in March quarter consolidated net profit to Rs 21,384.15 crore as against Rs 18,093.84 crore in the year-ago period. On a standalone basis, profit grew to Rs...

Richa, Radha lead India to series sweep over B'desh
Richa, Radha lead India to series sweep over B'desh

Radha Yadav (3/24) ran through Bangladesh's top-order after Richa Ghosh's quickfire unbeaten 28 off 17 balls, setting up India's 21-run win

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances