Author, educationist, bureaucrat Moosa Raza passes away

"It was very favourably reviewed by the Khushwant Singh in newspapers and magazines. His book "In Search of Oneness", which was published in 2012, is a free flowing narrative about the author's journey in search of a personal God and faith. Drawing from religious sources like the Bhagavad Gita, the Quran and Sufi writing by authors like Abdurrahman Chishti, Ibn Arabi, Rumi, Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jeelani and others, Raza highlighted the commonality of religions. He also published a collection of his Urdu poems titled "Khwab-e-Natamaam" (The Incomplete Dream).

"His book "Kashmir: Land of Regrets", published in 2019, is a recollection of his tenure as the J&K Chief Secretary in the tumultuous years leading up to the kidnapping of Rubaiya Sayeed.

"He handled Rubaiya Sayeed's kidnapping and release, of course being stuck between the conflicting directions of the VP Singh Government at the Centre, in which Rubaiya's father Mufti Mohammad Sayeed was the Union Home Minister, and the J&K Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah.

"Raza published his memoirs titled "Of Giants and Windmills" in 2022 which traces his journey from a remote village in South India to his last role as Chairman of the South Indian Educational Trust."









Journalist Ahmed Ali Fayyaz writes: "Sad to hear that Mr Moosa Raza, retd IAS 1960, Gujarat cadre, who was Chief Secretary Jammu and Kashmir in 1989-90, has passed away in Chennai. He was 87. May his soul rest in peace. Moosa Raza was lastly the Chairman of the South Indian Educational Trust (S.I.E.T.), which runs six educational institutions. His book titled "Of Nawabs and Nightingales' is a collection of his early experiences in the Indian Administrative Service.