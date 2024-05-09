RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
5 Indian sailors on Israeli ship seized by Iran freed
May 09, 2024  23:24
image
In a diplomatic breakthrough, five of the Indian sailors on board an Israeli-linked vessel seized by Tehran were released on Thursday and have departed from Iran, the Indian embassy in Iran said. 

The Indian Embassy, while sharing details of their release, thanked the Iranian authorities for their close coordination with the Embassy and Indian Consulate in Bandar Abbas. 

"5 of the Indian sailors on MSC Aries have been released and departed from Iran today evening. We appreciate the Iranian authorities for their close coordination with the Embassy and Indian Consulate in Bandar Abbas," MEA official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X. 

The Israel-linked cargo ship was seized by Iran on April 13, with 17 Indian nationals onboard. 

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy seized the container ship near the Strait of Hormuz and MSC Aries was last seen on April 12, sailing towards the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Dubai. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Nadal overcomes early setback to defeat Bergs in Rome
Nadal overcomes early setback to defeat Bergs in Rome

Nadal was given a stiff test by the 24-year-old in a match which lasted almost three hours on centre court, and now faces Polish seventh seed Hubert Hurkacz.

5 women among 9 killed, 10 hurt in TN firecracker factory blast
5 women among 9 killed, 10 hurt in TN firecracker factory blast

Nine workers, including five women, died and 10 others were injured in a blaze at a fireworks-manufacturing unit in Sivakasi on Thursday, a senior police official said.

Yarraji eyes Paris Oly qualification after gold win
Yarraji eyes Paris Oly qualification after gold win

Yarraji strikes gold in Netherlands

19 major commodities see export volume growth, but value declines
19 major commodities see export volume growth, but value declines

Exports of 19 major commodities, including petroleum products, coal and marine items, saw growth in terms of volume during April 2023-February 2024, even as they witnessed contraction in value terms during the same period. Government...

Canada yet to share any specific evidence on Nijjar killing case: India
Canada yet to share any specific evidence on Nijjar killing case: India

Last week, Canadian authorities charged three Indian nationals with the murder of Nijjar. It is reported that they entered Canada on student visas.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances