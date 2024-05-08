RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Thoda samjho: Sarma on Pitroda's 'looks' comment
May 08, 2024  12:13
image
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma reacts to Chairman of Indian Overseas Congress Sam Pitroda's comment: "Sambhai, I am from the North East and I look like an Indian. We are a diverse country - we may look different but we are all one. Hamare desh ke bare mein thoda to samajh lo!"

Before the Congress party could douse the flames from the 'inheritance tax' controversy, Sam Pitroda has again ignited a firestorm speaking on the diversity of India referring to how people in the south "look like Africans and those in the west look like Arabs and those in the east look like Chinese." 

 Speaking about how India is a shining example of democracy in the world, Pitroda said that the people of the country have "survived 75 years in a very happy environment where people could live together leaving a few fights here and there". 

 Pitroda, in an interview to 'The Statesman', while reflecting upon the democracy in India said, "We have survived 75 years in a very happy environment where people could live together, leaving aside few fights here and there. We could hold a country together as diverse as India, where people on east look like Chinese, people on West look like Arab, people on North look like white and maybe people on South look like Africans." 

 He further added that the people of India respect different languages, religion, food and customs which varies from region to region. 

"That's the India that I believe in, where everybody has a place and everybody compromises little bit," he said. 

 Earlier, Pitroda stoked a controversy while speaking about the concept of inheritance tax prevailing in America and said these are issued that will need to be discussed.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'I'm Somebody You Don't Mess With'
'I'm Somebody You Don't Mess With'

'You treat me like eye candy and I will leave you like you're a wrapper.'

FPI shareholding in NSE firms at lowest in 11 years
FPI shareholding in NSE firms at lowest in 11 years

Foreign portfolio investors' (FPIs') shareholding in NSE-listed companies fell 51 basis points sequentially to 17.68 per cent in the quarter ended March 31, 2024, according to data compiled by PRIME Database. This is the lowest FPI...

Separatists in Canada crossing 'big red line': Indian envoy
Separatists in Canada crossing 'big red line': Indian envoy

"Indians will decide the fate of India, not the foreigners," Verma told the Montreal Council on Foreign Relations, a prominent think-tank.

We should have seen the game home: Sangakkara
We should have seen the game home: Sangakkara

Skipper Sanju Samson's departure left Rajasthan Royals in a tight spot but the team still should have won the IPL match against Delhi Capitals in New Delhi, says their head coach Kumar Sangakkara.

'Only A Very Rich Man Can Stand For Elections'
'Only A Very Rich Man Can Stand For Elections'

'All my wealth I earned in the US. It is all money earned transparently. I have paid all taxes.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances