Thoda samjho: Sarma on Pitroda's 'looks' comment





Before the Congress party could douse the flames from the 'inheritance tax' controversy, Sam Pitroda has again ignited a firestorm speaking on the diversity of India referring to how people in the south "look like Africans and those in the west look like Arabs and those in the east look like Chinese."





Speaking about how India is a shining example of democracy in the world, Pitroda said that the people of the country have "survived 75 years in a very happy environment where people could live together leaving a few fights here and there".





Pitroda, in an interview to 'The Statesman', while reflecting upon the democracy in India said, "We have survived 75 years in a very happy environment where people could live together, leaving aside few fights here and there. We could hold a country together as diverse as India, where people on east look like Chinese, people on West look like Arab, people on North look like white and maybe people on South look like Africans."





He further added that the people of India respect different languages, religion, food and customs which varies from region to region.





"That's the India that I believe in, where everybody has a place and everybody compromises little bit," he said.





Earlier, Pitroda stoked a controversy while speaking about the concept of inheritance tax prevailing in America and said these are issued that will need to be discussed.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma reacts to Chairman of Indian Overseas Congress Sam Pitroda's comment: "Sambhai, I am from the North East and I look like an Indian. We are a diverse country - we may look different but we are all one. Hamare desh ke bare mein thoda to samajh lo!"