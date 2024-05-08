Stock markets edge down on selling in banking & IT shares





Declining for the second straight session, the 30-share BSE Sensex fell 45.46 points or 0.06 per cent to settle at 73,466.39. During the day, it declined by 437.93 points or 0.59 per cent to 73,073.92. The NSE Nifty remained unchanged at 22,302.50.





From the Sensex basket, Asian Paints, UltraTech Cement, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC Bank, HCL Technologies, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv and ICICI Bank were the major laggards.

Benchmark Sensex slipped by 45 points in highly volatile trade on Wednesday due to selling in private bank and IT shares amid weak Asian markets and continuous foreign fund outflows.