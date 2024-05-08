RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Stock markets edge down on selling in banking & IT shares
May 08, 2024  17:34
KBK Infographics
KBK Infographics
Benchmark Sensex slipped by 45 points in highly volatile trade on Wednesday due to selling in private bank and IT shares amid weak Asian markets and continuous foreign fund outflows. 

 Declining for the second straight session, the 30-share BSE Sensex fell 45.46 points or 0.06 per cent to settle at 73,466.39. During the day, it declined by 437.93 points or 0.59 per cent to 73,073.92. The NSE Nifty remained unchanged at 22,302.50. 

 From the Sensex basket, Asian Paints, UltraTech Cement, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC Bank, HCL Technologies, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv and ICICI Bank were the major laggards.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

SC likely to pass order on interim bail to Kejriwal on Friday
SC likely to pass order on interim bail to Kejriwal on Friday

Justice Sanjiv Khanna, who headed the bench which heard Kejriwal's petition against his arrest in the case, said, "We will pronounce the interim order (on interim bail) on Friday. The main matter related to the challenge to arrest will...

Is Baahubali Dhoni?
Is Baahubali Dhoni?

'Perhaps the character designers share my admiration for him!'

'It's Like Finding Trout In A Glass Of Milk'
'It's Like Finding Trout In A Glass Of Milk'

'If we look at the replays side-on the foot touches the boundary twice and it's very clear.'

Deve Gowda's son Revanna sent to 7-day jail in woman kidnap case
Deve Gowda's son Revanna sent to 7-day jail in woman kidnap case

The court remanded him to judicial custody for seven days till May 14.

Mother's Day: Share Your Favourite Pic
Mother's Day: Share Your Favourite Pic

To share your Mother's Day story with us (Mother's Day will be celebrated on Sunday, May 12), just mail us at getahead@rediff.co.in (subjectline: Mother's Day) along with your name, age, the place where you live, your mother's name and...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances