Stalin must end ties with Cong on Tamil pride: PM
May 08, 2024  16:51
MK Stalin with Rahul Gandhi
Sam Pitroda's remarks: PM Modi challenges TN CM Stalin to snap ties with Congress for Tamil pride. 

 Following Congress leader Sam Pitroda's "racist remarks" that stoked a massive row, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the people of the country will not tolerate insults on the basis of the colour of the skin. 

 Addressing a rally in Warangal eariler today, PM Modi demanded an answer from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. 'Shehzade aapko jawaab dena padega'. My country will not tolerate the disrespect of my countrymen on the basis of their skin colour and Modi will never tolerate this..." he said.

 PM Modi said, "I was thinking a lot that (President) Droupadi Murmu who has a very good reputation and is the daughter of Adivasi family, then why is Congress trying so hard to defeat her but today I got to know the reason. I got to know that there is an uncle in America who is the philosophical guide of 'Shehzada' and just like the third umpire in cricket this 'Shehzada' takes advice from the third umpire. 

 "This philosophical uncle said that those who have black skin are from Africa. This means that you are abusing several people of the country on the basis of their skin colour..." the Prime Minister said. 

 "... Where will they take the country? No matter what skin colour we have, we are the people who worship Lord Krishna...," he said.
