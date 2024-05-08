Shinde: Those speaking Pakistan's language should...





"These people are speaking Pakistan's language. Is it not treason against the nation? They are not able to tolerate the wave of patriotism that has spread out across the country under PM Modi's leadership. It's like Congress ka haath, Pakistan ke saath," Shinde told PTI.





He also hit out at former Maharashtra Chief Minister and former Union minister Sharad Pawar for doing "nothing" for the state during his long stints in the state and Centre.





"He has been in Maharashtra politics, national politics for such a long time. Maharashtra should have progressed so much during this time. He was also the agriculture minister. What our government has done for farmers, no other government has been able to do so far. That I can say with full confidence," Shinde said.





He said Rs 6,000 is being given by the Centre and the state government is adding another Rs 6,000 to it, making it Rs 12,000 for farmers every year. "They are getting crop insurance for free. There are so many schemes for farmers and our government gives them top priority," he said.





On what he called anti-India statements by several opposition leaders, the Shiv Sena leader said, "They are speaking in Pakistan's favour and in their language. This is their misfortune only. But we will not leave those who speak against our country. These people should be jailed after being charged with treason."





"These people live in India and praise Pakistan. If Farooq Abdullah asks whether Pakistan is wearing bangles, who are these people? Are they Pakistani or Hindustani? Are they traitors or our own citizens? Such people should be put behind bars after charging them with treason," Shinde told PTI.





"Similarly, what kind of patriotism is raising questions about the death of a martyr, Hemant Karkare? Saying that it was not Kasab's bullet that hit him, is the same as what Pakistan used to say. Pakistan was also saying that Kasab was not their man but in the end, they had to accept he was a Pakistani citizen," he added.





Shinde was responding to recent comments made by National Conference chief Abdullah, Congress' Wadettiwar and former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has said those speaking Pakistan's language while living in India should be charged with treason and put behind bars as he dubbed the statements of opposition leaders Vijay Wadettiwar and Farooq Abdullah their frustration about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rise.