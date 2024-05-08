RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
SC may pass order on Kejriwal's bail on Friday
May 08, 2024  16:23
image
The Supreme Court may pass order on interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal on Friday, May 10, says Justice Sanjiv Khanna. 

 The Supreme Court said on Tuesday it doesn't want Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to discharge his official duties if he is released on interim bail in the money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam as it would lead to a conflict of interest.

Kejriwal failed to get any relief from the top court, with a two-judge bench rising without pronouncing an order granting him interim bail to enable him to campaign in the Lok Sabha elections.

The Aam Aadmi Party leader was arrested on March 21 and is currently lodged in Tihar Jail under judicial custody.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta, which reserved its verdict on the question of interim bail, said allowing Kejriwal to attend his office may have a "cascading effect". 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

India's automobile retail sales surge 27% in April: FADA
India's automobile retail sales surge 27% in April: FADA

Total vehicle retail sales in India rose 27 per cent year-on-year to 22,06,070 units in April as all segments, including passenger vehicles and two-wheelers, witnessed growth, industry body FADA said on Wednesday. The overall vehicle...

'Ambani, Adani, Tata will move to Dubai if India imposes inheritance tax'
'Ambani, Adani, Tata will move to Dubai if India imposes inheritance tax'

'Sweden removed the inheritance tax because many of the rich were fleeing. For example, the owner of IKEA had migrated out of Sweden'

Modi attacking his 'friends': Cong on 'Ambani-Adani' reference
Modi attacking his 'friends': Cong on 'Ambani-Adani' reference

Modi during an election rally in Telangana said the Congress should explain to people why it has stopped raising the 'Ambani-Adani' issue.

After 3 Independents quit, Haryana CM says...
After 3 Independents quit, Haryana CM says...

The government which has the support of two other Independents is now two short of the majority mark in the 90-member House which has a current strength of 88.

AstraZeneca withdraws COVID-19 vaccine globally: Report
AstraZeneca withdraws COVID-19 vaccine globally: Report

Pharma giant AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine is being withdrawn worldwide after the company acknowledged for the first time in court documents that it can cause a rare and dangerous side effect, according to a report in the British...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances