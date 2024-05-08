SC may pass order on Kejriwal's bail on Friday





The Supreme Court said on Tuesday it doesn't want Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to discharge his official duties if he is released on interim bail in the money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam as it would lead to a conflict of interest.





Kejriwal failed to get any relief from the top court, with a two-judge bench rising without pronouncing an order granting him interim bail to enable him to campaign in the Lok Sabha elections.





The Aam Aadmi Party leader was arrested on March 21 and is currently lodged in Tihar Jail under judicial custody.





A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta, which reserved its verdict on the question of interim bail, said allowing Kejriwal to attend his office may have a "cascading effect".

The Supreme Court may pass order on interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal on Friday, May 10, says Justice Sanjiv Khanna.