Sam Pitroda quits as Cong overseas chief after row





The announcement came in a terse post on X from the party's communications-in-charge Jairam Ramesh.





"Mr. Sam Pitroda has decided to step down as Chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress of his own accord. The Congress President has accepted his decision," the post read.

Sam Pitroda, the Congress's overseas unit chief, resigned from the post on Wednesday evening after his recent remarks sparked a huge controversy and put the Congress in trouble.