Salman house firing: HC nod for 2nd PM of accused
May 08, 2024  23:36
image
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Wednesday allowed a second post-mortem examination of Anuj Kumar, who died in police custody following his arrest in a case related to the firing outside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's residence in Mumbai. 

The direction came on a petition filed by Anuj Kumar's mother Reeta Devi, who sought a fresh examination. 

The court of Justice Vinod S Bhardwaj asked the petitioner to hand over the body to the Guru Gobind Singh Medical College in Faridkot on or before May 10. 

The court disposed of the petition without commenting on the merits of the case or impleading the state of Maharashtra with a direction to the Punjab government to conduct a second post-mortem examination of Anuj Kumar. 

On April 14, two motorbike-borne people opened fire outside Salman Khan's residence in the Bandra area of Mumbai. 

Four people, including Anuj Kumar, were arrested in connection with the case. 

Kumar, who was accused of supplying firearms and bullets, was arrested on April 26 from Punjab and remanded to police custody till April 30. -- PTI
