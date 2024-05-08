RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Rupala once again apologises for remark about Kshatriya community
May 08, 2024  18:17
Parshottam Rupala/File image
Parshottam Rupala/File image
Union minister and BJP candidate for Rajkot Lok Sabha seat Parshottam Rupala on Wednesday apologised to the Kshatriya community for his alleged derogatory remark on erstwhile rulers, his fourth so far, terming the controversy the most difficult time of his public life. 

The apology came a day after Lok Sabha polls were concluded in Gujarat. 

Rupala said he had gone through the most difficult time of his public life due to his comment and urged the Kshatriyas, also known as Rajputs, to show generosity and forgive him. 

Though it was my mistake and I was solely responsible for whatever happened, my entire party got entangled in this controversy. 

It was very painful for me because the party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi suffered because of me, said Rupala. 

Of the 26 constituencies in the state, 25 including Rajkot went to polls on May 7. 

The BJP nominee in Surat has already won unopposed. 

The Rajputs had demanded that the BJP drop Rupala as its nominee in Rajkot. 

"Since I had apologised before voting, people might have thought it was due to the elections. Thus, I am once again apologising to the entire Kshatriya community. I urge the community and its women to embrace Kshama Virasya Bhushanam' (forgiveness is the virtue of the brave). My appeal is not politically motivated," he told reporters in Rajkot. -- PTI
