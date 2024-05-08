RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
'Racist' Pitroda is Rahul's mentor, attacks BJP
May 08, 2024  12:40
image
Update: The Bharatiya Janata Party has hit back at Chairman of Indian Overseas Congress Sam Pitroda over his 'racist' remarks about how people in the South "look like Africans and those in the East look like Arabs and those in the East look like Chinese." 

 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was one of the first to react when he took to X and slammed Pitroda over his remarks and said, "Sam bhai, I am from the North East and I look like an Indian. We are a diverse country - we may look different but we are all one. Understand a little about our country!" 

 BJP candidate from Thiruvananthapuram and Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar termed Pitroda's remark as "Shameless". "This is how Rahul Gandhi has been taught to divide up and see India by his tutor and mentor -Sam Pitroda," he said. 

 BJP MP Tejasvi Surya alleged that the statement by Pitroda is no different from what Churchill had said about Indians. 

 "Congress has always been the OG-breaking India party. This commentary is no different from what Churchill had said about us. No wonder RG is the way he is after being mentored by him!" Surya said. 

 BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla also joined in the criticism alleging that these were racist comments by a man who is the guru of Rahul Gandhi. "It is the words and thinking of Rahul Gandhi only because these days Rahul is also playing the politics of divide and rule to such an extent that first they divide on caste and language lines and now they are doing Indians Vs Indians. To make comments like Indians are like Chinese. Isn't this a racist comment? Isn't this insulting? Indians are looking like Africans. Isn't it the comment on the entire South people? By making these comments, it shows that Congress' "Mohabbat ki dukaan" actually has "Nafrat ka saaman". Unless Congress gives a complete explanation and sacks Sam Pitroda, this should be taken as the statement of the Congress," Poonawalla said. 

 BJP candidate from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, Kangana Ranaut also took to X and said that Congress' whole ideology is about divide and rule. "Sam Pitroda is Rahul Gandhi's mentor. Listen to his racist & divisive jibes for Indians. Their whole ideology is about divide & rule. It's sickening to call fellow Indians Chinese and African. Shame on Congress!" Ranaut said.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

A Peek Into Sonam's Life
A Peek Into Sonam's Life

Sonam Kapoor gives us a peek into her life on her sixth wedding anniversary.

A Peek Into Sonam's Life
A Peek Into Sonam's Life

Sonam Kapoor gives us a peek into her life on her sixth wedding anniversary.

3 Indians accused of killing Nijjar appear in court
3 Indians accused of killing Nijjar appear in court

All three agreed to have the proceedings heard in English and each of them nodded that they understood the charges of first-degree murder and conspiring to murder Nijjar, the report said.

Trying to add a bit more power: Crawley aiming for white-ball role
Trying to add a bit more power: Crawley aiming for white-ball role

Zak Crawley is aiming to secure a more regular role in England's white-ball teams after establishing himself in the Test side under skipper Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum.

After 3 Independents quit, Haryana CM say...
After 3 Independents quit, Haryana CM say...

The government which has the support of two other Independents is now two short of the majority mark in the 90-member House which has a current strength of 88.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances