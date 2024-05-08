Noted film director Sangeeth Sivan dies in Mumbai





They said Sivan, aged 65, was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai due to an illness.





His end came on Wednesday.





He directed approximately 20 films in Malayalam and Hindi.





Yoddha, Vyuham, Gandharvam, and Nirnayam are among the Malayalam films directed by Sivan.





Kya Kool Hai Hum and Apna Sapna Money Money are some of the Hindi films he directed.





Son of eminent still photographer-cinematographer Sivan, Sangeeth Sivan made his directorial debut with the film Vyuham in 1990.





He has two brothers --eminent cinematographer Santhosh Sivan and director Sanjeev Sivan. Their family is based in Thiruvananthapuram.





"My dear chetta (elder brother), Death has robbed us of our best but has not extinguished the light. ... RIP wherever you are," Sanjeev Sivan said in a Facebook post.





Renowned actor Mohanlal, who played lead roles in his hit movies like Yoddha, Gandhavarvam and Nirnayam, condoled the demise of Sangeeth Sivan.





"Beloved Sangeeth Sivan, who left his mark in direction and cinematography, was not just a friend but also a loving brother to me. Yoddha, Gandharvam, and Nirnayam are the films deeply ingrained in the minds of every Malayali because behind each of them was the touch of his genius. -- PTI

