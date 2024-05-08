Northern Army commander reviews operational readiness of troops in Poonch





The commander also commended the troops for their professionalism in challenging conditions, the Army said.





"Lt Gen M V Suchindra Kumar, Army Commander Northern Command visited frontline units along Line of Control in Poonch Sector to review the security situation," the Army's Northern Command said in a post on 'X'.





It said Kumar was briefed on the forward locations as he reviewed the operational preparedness of the troops. -- PTI

