Northern Army commander reviews operational readiness of troops in Poonch
May 08, 2024  01:09
File image
Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General MV Suchindra Kumar on Tuesday visited troops along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch and exhorted them to maintain a high state of morale and motivation. 

The commander also commended the troops for their professionalism in challenging conditions, the Army said. 

"Lt Gen M V Suchindra Kumar, Army Commander Northern Command visited frontline units along Line of Control in Poonch Sector to review the security situation," the Army's Northern Command said in a post on 'X'. 

It said Kumar was briefed on the forward locations as he reviewed the operational preparedness of the troops. -- PTI
