NIA attaches 6 immovable properties of top Jaish terrorist in J-K
May 08, 2024  21:11
File image
The National Investigation Agency on Wednesday attached six immovable properties of a top terrorist of the banned terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed in Jammu and Kashmir. 

The attached land parcels of arrested terrorist Asif Ahmed Malik are located in Mirpora and Pulwama, the NIA said in a statement. 

The properties were attached under Section 33 (1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967, on the orders of the NIA special court, Jammu. 

Malik was arrested on January 31, 2020, in a case related to transportation of terrorists, infiltration into Kashmir from across the border, and seizure of arms and explosives from terror operatives of JeM. 

The NIA charge-sheeted him on July 27, 2020, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Explosive Substances Act, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act, 1933. Malik is currently undergoing trial. 

NIA investigations have exposed a conspiracy by the accused to transport the infiltrated terrorists to the Kashmir Valley and provide them safe shelter in preparation for attacks on the security forces/apparatus as part of the terror conspiracy against India, the statement from the probe agency said. -- PTI
