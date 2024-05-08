RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Nadda, Malviya summoned over social media post
May 08, 2024  17:51
BJP president JP Nadda/File image
BJP president JP Nadda/File image
Bengaluru Police has summoned Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda and the party's IT cell head Amit Malviya in connection with a social media post allegedly intimidating members of SC and ST community not to vote for a particular candidate, officials said on Wednesday. 

They have been asked to join the probe at the High grounds police station in Bengaluru. 

"For the purpose of investigation of the said case, you are hereby directed to appear before the undersigned investigation officer at 11 am at High Grounds police station within seven days of receipt of this notice," the summons read. 

The move comes after an FIR was registered against Nadda, Malviya and BJP's Karnataka unit chief B Y Vijayendra in connection with a social media following a complaint filed by the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee with the Election Commission and police on May 5 alleging violation of model code of conduct. 

They were booked under sections of Representation of People Act and Section 505 (2) (Statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes) of the Indian Penal Code, a senior police officer said. 

In the complaint, the KPCC cited the video uploaded on social media platform 'X' by the official account of Karnataka State BJP which, it alleged, is operated by Malviya, on instructions of Nadda and Vijayendra, BJP state president and social media in-charge - Karnataka BJP, on May 4. -- PTI
