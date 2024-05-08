RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Modi brings up Adani, Ambani at T'gana rally
May 08, 2024  11:45
After the third phase of general elections in the country, the third fuse of Congress and its INDI Alliance parties was blown off, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday. 

 Addressing a rally at Vemulawada, about 150 km from Hyderabad, Modi said four phases of polling are left and with the blessings of people, the BJP and NDA marching towards victory. 

 After the third phase of polls, the third fuse of Congress and INDI Alliance was off (blown up), Modi mocked at the opposition bloc. Attacking the Congress and BRS, Modi said while the BJP believes in 'nation first' principle, for the Congress and BRS it is 'family first'. 

"The BRS and Congress openly criticise each other on corruption, but it is a common factor between these parties," he said. 

 Alleging that the Congress has been chanting the name of "Adani and Ambani" for five years and stopped it following the announcement of the LS polls, Modi said the grand old party should answer the country.

 Taking a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, he said there is a lot of discussion till Delhi on double R (RR) tax in the state. -- PTI
