Malegaon blast: Lt Col Purohit alleges torture by ATS





Purohit in a 23-page statement submitted to the special court for National Investigation Agency cases claimed that Karkare, then ATS joint commissioner Param Bir Singh and others tortured him and insisted that he also name senior right-wing leaders in the crime besides confessing to his own involvement.





The trial is in its last stages, and the special court has been recording final statements of the accused under section 313 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.





On Tuesday, Purohit submitted his statement through his lawyer.





The ATS concocted a false case to suit the political narrative of the then government, he alleged.





Notably, the Congress-led UPA was in power at the Centre then while in Maharashtra, there was a Congress-NCP government.





He was detained by the ATS in October 2008 and taken to Khandala where he was questioned by Karkare, Param Bir Singh and other ATS officials, Purohit's statement claimed. -- PTI

