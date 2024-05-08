RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Maha women panel chief booked for EVM 'puja'
May 08, 2024  00:25
Maha State Women Commission chief Rupali Chakankar performs aarti in front of an EVM/ANI on X
Maha State Women Commission chief Rupali Chakankar performs aarti in front of an EVM/ANI on X
A case has been registered against Maharashtra Women Commission chairperson Rupali Chakankar, who belongs to Nationalist Congress Party, and seven others, for allegedly performing 'puja' of an Electronic Voting Machine inside a polling booth in Khadakwasla segment under Baramati Lok Sabha constituency. 

"Chakankar and others defied the orders of the presiding officer of the polling booth at Sinhgad Road area, went inside and performed 'puja' of the EVM this morning," a police official said. 

On a complaint lodged by an Election Commission official, a case was registered under sections 131 (Penalty for disorderly conduct in or near polling stations) and 132 (Penalty for misconduct at the polling station) of the Representation of the People Act 1951. 

 While Chakankar belongs to the Nationalist Congress Party headed by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, the seven others include a member each from the rival NCP-SP) and Shiv Sena-UBT camps. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

BJP candidates Hans Raj Hans, Dinesh Babbu again face farmers' ire in Punjab
BJP candidates Hans Raj Hans, Dinesh Babbu again face farmers' ire in Punjab

As part of protests, farmers ask questions to BJP leaders and show them black flags for not agreeing to their demands.

Phase 3: Over 63% polling amid clashes in Bengal
Phase 3: Over 63% polling amid clashes in Bengal

A voter turnout of 60.19 per cent was recorded till 5 pm in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections in 93 constituencies spread over 11 states and Union Territories on Tuesday with sporadic incidents of violence in West Bengal.

Household savings dip over Rs 9 lakh cr in 3 years
Household savings dip over Rs 9 lakh cr in 3 years

Net household savings declined sharply by Rs 9 lakh crore to Rs 14.16 lakh crore in three years to 2022-23, according to the latest National Account Statistics 2024 of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. The net...

NSE, BSE to conduct special trading session on May 18
NSE, BSE to conduct special trading session on May 18

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE on Tuesday said they will conduct a special trading session in the equity and equity derivative segments on May 18 to check their preparedness for handling major disruptions or failure at the...

After pulling up Patanjali, SC raps IMA chief on knuckles
After pulling up Patanjali, SC raps IMA chief on knuckles

Expressing displeasure over Asokan's comments a day before the top court was slated to hear the matter, a bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah sought his response on an application filed by Patanjali Ayurved Ltd.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances