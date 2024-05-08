Kerala SSLC results declared, 99.69% students pass





A total of 4,25,563 students cleared the examination for an overall pass percentage of 99.69 percent, he told a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram while announcing the results.





There is a slight decline of 0.01 percent in the total pass percentage this time compared to the 99.7 percent in the previous year.





The minister said as many as 4,27,153 children appeared for the examinations in 2,970 centres across Kerala and in the Gulf region this time.





This year, 71,831 students secured A+ in all subjects compared to the 68,604 in the previous academic year.





Sivankutty said Kottayam revenue district reported the highest pass percentage (99.92 percent) while Thiruvananthapuram had the lowest (99.08 percent).





Like in the previous year, northern Malappuram has the highest number of students with A+ in all subjects. -- PTI

