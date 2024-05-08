India's foreign secretary Kwatra arrives in Bangladesh





Kwatra arrived in Dhaka by a special flight in the evening for a short trip during which he will hold talks with his Bangladeshi counterpart Masud Bin Momen on Thursday on the entire gamut of bilateral relations and ways to further expand the ties, a Bangladesh foreign ministry spokesman said. -- PTI

Foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra arrived in Dhaka on Wednesday as part of high-level exchanges between the two countries to review bilateral ties and prepare the grounds for a likely visit to India by Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.