IMD issues yellow alert (heat wave) in 3 districts in Kerala





The IMD said maximum temperatures were likely to be around 39 degrees Celsius in Kollam, Palakkad and Kozhikode, 38 degrees Celsius in Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha, Ernakulam and Thrissur, 37 degrees Celsius in Kottayam, Pathanamthitta and Kannur and 36 degrees Celsius in Malappuram and Kasaragod districts of the state from today till May 10. These temperatures were three to five degrees Celsius more than what was normal for this time of the year, it said. -- PTI

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday issued a yellow alert for Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha and Kozhikode districts of the state till May 9 due to the likelihood of heat wave conditions there.