HC dismisses PIL seeking facilities for Kejriwal in jail
May 08, 2024  14:14
image
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday dismissed with Rs 1 lakh costs a public interest litigation by a lawyer seeking appropriate arrangements for Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to run the government from jail. The petitioner also sought to restrain Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva from exerting any "undue pressure" for resignation of Kejriwal. 

 A bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan observed that since the AAP leader has already approached the Supreme Court against his arrest, "no orders were called for" with regard to providing him any facilities while in judicial custody. 

 The bench, also comprising Justice Manmeet PS Arora, further said the court cannot impose censorship on the media or stop political rivals from making statements. "Do we impose emergency? We impose censorship? We impose martial law? How do we gag the press? The political rivals?" the court said. "Keep bank draft of Rs 1 lakh ready," the court told the petitioner. 

 The petitioner argued that although it was "practically impossible" to run the government from jail, the same could be made possible with the use of technology.
