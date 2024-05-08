Hacker Sriki arrested for stealing 62 bitcoins worth Rs 32 cr





Parameshwara said Rs 32 crore worth bitcoin transactions happened in Tumakuru.





"To investigate it, he (Srikrishna alias Sriki) has been taken there and his role is now confirmed and hence he was arrested," the home minister said about Sriki, who was arrested on Monday night.





"The transactions pertained to 62 coins worth Rs 32 crore. All these things happened in the past and accordingly he was arrested. He is the only one arrested so far," he clarified.





The minister explained that a separate SIT has been formed to probe the Bitcoin scam and the investigation is going on at a fast pace.





"This is a very serious development. The Centre is also investigating another Bitcoin scam, which is not related to our state," he said. -- PTI

