Geo-fencing curbs gone: UTS app allows booking of tickets from any location
May 08, 2024  21:44
The Indian Railways has withdrawn the outer limit of geo-fencing on its UTS mobile app, allowing users to book unreserved train tickets from any location to any destination, officials said on Wednesday. 

The move is aimed at enhancing passenger convenience and making the process of booking tickets easier, said Western Railways officials. 

UTS app is an official Android mobile application of the Indian Railways to book unreserved train tickets. 

Rail users can now book suburban and non-suburban train tickets outside station premises, which was not possible before, they said. 

"After the withdrawal of the outer limit of geo-fencing, commuters can now book tickets from any location to any destination, from the convenience of their home," said Sumit Thakur, chief public relations officer of Western Railway. 

Earlier, passengers had to be within a 2 km radius of a station but at least 20 metres away to book unreserved tickets. -- PTI
