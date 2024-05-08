RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Family members of P V Narasimha Rao meet Modi, thank him for conferring Bharat Ratna on ex-PM
May 08, 2024  00:47
Family members PV Narasimha Rao meet PM Narendra Modi/Courtesy Narendra Modi on X
Family members P V Narasimha Rao met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Tuesday and thanked him for honouring the former PM with Bharat Ratna. 

They met Modi at Raj Bhavan here Tuesday evening and the meeting lasted for about 30 minutes. 

Narasimha Rao's son P V Prabhakar Rao, daughter and BRS MLC Vani Devi, Narasimha Rao's son-in-law K R Nandan, a retired IPS officer, and the former PM's grandson N V Subhash, also a BJP leader, were part of the meeting. 

Sharing pictures of the meeting in a post on X, Modi said, "Upon reaching Hyderabad, had an excellent meeting with the family of our former PM, the respected scholar and statesman, Shri PV Narasimha Rao Garu. They thanked the Government of India for conferring the Bharat Ratna on Shri Narasimha Rao Garu." -- PTI
