Cong distances itself from Pitroda's 'looks' remarks
May 08, 2024  13:30
Rahul Gandhi with Jairam Ramesh and KC Venugopal. File pic
The Congress party reacts to Sam Pitroda's comments on how Indians from different regions look.

Congress general secretary and senior leader Jairam Ramesh says, "The analogies drawn by Mr. Sam Pitroda in a podcast to illustrate India's diversity are most unfortunate and unacceptable. The Indian National Congress completely dissociates itself from these analogies."

The Bharatiya Janata Party has hit back at Chairman of Indian Overseas Congress Sam Pitroda over his 'racist' remarks about how people in the South "look like Africans and those in the East look like Arabs and those in the East look like Chinese."

