RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Chair shaking, PM attacking his own friends: Cong
May 08, 2024  15:25
BJP supporters at a rally
BJP supporters at a rally
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's chair is "shaking" after three phases of elections as he has started attacking his own "friends", and asserted this shows the "real trend" of the results. 

"The times are changing. Friends are no longer friends! After completion of three phases of elections, today the prime minister has started attacking his own friends. It is becoming clear that Modiji's chair is shaking. This is the real trend of the results," Kharge said in a post in Hindi on X. 

 His remarks came after the prime minister during an election rally in Telangana said the Congress should explain to people why it has stopped raising the 'Ambani-Adani' issue as its 'Shehzada' used to do for the past five years and asked if it has struck a 'deal'. 

 "Ever since elections have been announced, these people (Congress) have stopped abusing Ambani-Adani. I want to ask from Telangana soil, let the Shehzada announce, how much has been lifted from Ambani-Adani. Has tempo loads of notes (currency) reached the Congress? What deal has been arrived at, that abusing Ambani-Adani has stopped overnight," he asked.

 "Certainly something is fishy. For five years, (they) abused Adani-Ambani and it stopped overnight. It means you have received some tempo loads of 'chori ka maal' (loot). You have to answer the nation," the prime minister further said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

After 3 Independents quit, Haryana CM says...
After 3 Independents quit, Haryana CM says...

The government which has the support of two other Independents is now two short of the majority mark in the 90-member House which has a current strength of 88.

AstraZeneca withdraws COVID-19 vaccine globally: Report
AstraZeneca withdraws COVID-19 vaccine globally: Report

Pharma giant AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine is being withdrawn worldwide after the company acknowledged for the first time in court documents that it can cause a rare and dangerous side effect, according to a report in the British...

People in east look Chinese, south like Africa: Sam Pitroda
People in east look Chinese, south like Africa: Sam Pitroda

He further added that the people of India respect different languages, religion, food and customs which varies from region to region. "That's the India that I believe in, where everybody has a place and everybody compromises little bit,"...

Murray to return from injury at Geneva Open
Murray to return from injury at Geneva Open

Briton Andy Murray will make his comeback from injury at this month's Geneva Open after the former world number one was handed a wildcard by the organisers of the French Open tune-up event on Wednesday.

If Cong tries to bring down Saini govt...: Ex-BJP ally
If Cong tries to bring down Saini govt...: Ex-BJP ally

The Congress sought the imposition of President's Rule followed by fresh polls in Haryana.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances