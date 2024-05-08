RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Cabin crew shortage: Air India Exp to curtail flights
May 08, 2024  20:20
File image
File image
Air India Express will curtail flights for the next few days to cope with non-availability of crew members, its CEO Aloke Singh said on Wednesday as the airline has been forced to cancel more than 90 flights due to cabin crew members reporting sick. 

In a message to the airline's staff, Singh said since last evening, more than 100 cabin crew members have reported sick prior to their rostered flight duty, "at the last minute, severely disrupting our operations". 

More than 90 flights have been disrupted due to the situation, he added. 

"The disruptions have cascaded across the network, forcing us to curtail the schedules over the next few days. We had to do this to cope with the non-availability of crew and to recover schedules," Singh said. 

Tata Group-owned Air India Express operates around 360 flights daily in the ongoing summer schedule that started in late March. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Rural FMCG growth overtakes urban after 5 quarters
Rural FMCG growth overtakes urban after 5 quarters

India's fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector witnessed growth in rural consumption in volume terms outpace urban consumption for the first time in five quarters, in the January-March period. According to a report from consumer...

AstraZeneca withdraws COVID-19 vaccine globally: Report
AstraZeneca withdraws COVID-19 vaccine globally: Report

Pharma giant AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine is being withdrawn worldwide after the company acknowledged for the first time in court documents that it can cause a rare and dangerous side effect, according to a report in the British...

Molestation case: Guv won't show CCTV footage to Mamata, police but ....
Molestation case: Guv won't show CCTV footage to Mamata, police but ....

Following the allegation, the police requested the Raj Bhavan to share the CCTV footage concerned.

Can West Indies win T20 World Cup?
Can West Indies win T20 World Cup?

'I think West Indies have to make sure to look after Shamar Joseph. Keep him injury-free for longevity.'

Pitroda remarks: Modi dares Stalin to snap ties with Congress over Tamil pride
Pitroda remarks: Modi dares Stalin to snap ties with Congress over Tamil pride

He asked if DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, "who speaks of Tamil culture, such a serious allegation has been made--will DMK snap ties with Congress, for Tamil pride and the Tamil people."

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances