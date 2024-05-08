RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


British Raj-like condition in Modi's India: Priyanka
May 08, 2024  10:43
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Rae Bareli
Launching a sharp attack on the Central government, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi said that under the reign of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, "British Raj-like conditions" are prevailing in the country, with the government policies only benefiting billionaires.

"British Raj-like conditions are prevalent in the country. The policies of the Modi government are not being made keeping in mind the poor but have been made to benefit the billionaires. International reports show that today the condition of inequality in India is worse than British rule," Priyanka Gandhi said on Tuesday while addressing Congress workers in the Rae Bareli constituency in Uttar Pradesh, where her brother and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is contesting.

"All the institutions which strengthen democracy are being weakened, be it media or Parliament. Mahatma Gandhi, Pandit Nehru had fought against the British to strengthen the rights of the people, little did they know that a day would come in independent India when the government would be bent upon depriving the people of their rights," she added.

She alleged that efforts are being made to change the Constitution, which provides a system like reservation that has changed the lives of crores of people. It is the misfortune of the country that today a person is sitting on the Prime Minister's chair whose language, behaviour and actions are of low standard, she said.

"We have always given priority to development and have dreamed of a developed and prosperous Rae Bareli. When we got the opportunity, we created employment and development opportunities in Rae Bareli but the Modi government either closed many of the projects started by us or promoted them in its name," Priyanka Gandhi said.

Rae Bareli constituency goes to the polls on May 20.
