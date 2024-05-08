American uncle advises shehzada: PM slams Cong





Addressing a rally in Warangal, PM Modi demanded an answer from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.





"Shehzade aapko jawaab dena padega'. My country will not tolerate the disrespect of my countrymen on the basis of their skin colour and Modi will never tolerate this..." he said.





PM Modi said, "I was thinking a lot that (President) Droupadi Murmu who has a very good reputation and is the daughter of Adivasi family, then why is Congress trying so hard to defeat her but today I got to know the reason. I got to know that there is an uncle in America who is the philosophical guide of 'Shehzada' and just like the third umpire in cricket this 'Shehzada' takes advice from the third umpire.





"This philosophical uncle said that those who have black skin are from Africa. This means that you are abusing several people of the country on the basis of their skin colour..." the Prime Minister said.





"... Where will they take the country? No matter what skin colour we have, we are the people who worship Lord Krishna...," he said.





Chairman of Indian Overseas Congress Sam Pitroda ignited a firestorm while speaking on the diversity of India referring to how people in the South "look like Africans and those in the East look like Arabs and those in the East look like Chinese."





Pitroda, in an interview to 'The Statesman', while reflecting upon the democracy in India said, "We have survived 75 years in a very happy environment where people could live together, leaving aside a few fights here and there. We could hold a country together as diverse as India, where people in East look like Chinese, people in West look like Arab, people in the North look like white, and maybe people in South look like Africans."





Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh posted on X to say that the analogies drawn by Pitroda in a podcast to illustrate India's diversity are "most unfortunate and unacceptable."

Following Congress leader Sam Pitroda's "racist remarks" that stoked a massive row, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the people of the country will not tolerate insults on the basis of the colour of the skin.