Ahead of Modi's meeting in rural Bengal, ground dug up
May 08, 2024  16:38
image
BJP MP from Barrackpore Lok Sabha constituency Arjun Singh alleged that ahead of PM Narendra Modi's public meeting in Jagaddal on May 12, the Trinamool Congress (TMC)-led administration has dug up the ground to hamper the event. 

 Visuals showed that the ground was dug and garbage was strewn on it. BJP MP Arjun Singh alleged that the TMC-led administration has dug up the ground "as a sign of a petty mindset." 

 TMC MLA Somenath Shyam refuted the claim and explained that the ground was being levelled. Somenath Shyam said, "The ground has not been dug up but is being levelled. Garbage is being removed and this is being converted into training ground. Youth who train for defence services had sent us application to level that ground and it made it difficult for them to run." 

 PM Narendra Modi's public meeting in Jagaddal is scheduled to be held on May 12.
