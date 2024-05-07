RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Woman tortures husband with cigarette burns in UP's Bijnor, arrested
May 07, 2024  21:04
image
A woman was arrested after she allegedly tried to kill her husband by tying his hands and legs, burning him with cigarettes and strangulating him, the police said on Tuesday. 

According to the complaint filed by the victim, Mannan Zaidi (35) at the Syohara police station, his wife, Mehar Jahan mixed some intoxicating substance in his milk on the night of April 29. 

A purported CCTV footage of the incident surfaced online showing Mehar Jahan smoking next to her husband who was tied to a bed. 

She burnt him with a cigarette, sat on his chest and tried to strangulate him. 

Based on the complaint, a case was registered against Jahan under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 328 (Administering stupefying drug with intent to cause hurt, etc.) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. 

Jahan was subsequently arrested on Sunday, the police said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

3 Independents exit Nayab Saini govt; majority gone, claims Cong
3 Independents exit Nayab Saini govt; majority gone, claims Cong

The three MLAs -- Sombir Sangwan, Randhir Gollen and Dharampal Gonder -- also said that they have decided to extend support to the Congress during the elections.

T20 World Cup: Lara's big advice for India coach Dravid
T20 World Cup: Lara's big advice for India coach Dravid

Rahul Dravid will need a specific plan to get the best out of superstars Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the T20 World Cup, said Brian Lara.

Don't want Kejriwal performing official duties if granted bail: SC
Don't want Kejriwal performing official duties if granted bail: SC

The bench has divided the hearing on Kejriwal's petition against his arrest into two parts. His main petition challenges his arrest by the ED and seeks it to be declared as illegal, while the second aspect pertains to grant of interim...

What Jaddu Said After Casting His Vote
What Jaddu Said After Casting His Vote

Ravindra Jadeja and his wife Rivaba Jadeja cast their vote in Gujarat's Jamnagar district during the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections on Tuesday, May 7, 2024.

51 soldiers have left Maldives , total withdrawal by May 10: Official
51 soldiers have left Maldives , total withdrawal by May 10: Official

She, however, refused to disclose the exact figure of the Indian soldiers stationed in the Maldives, stating the details would be shared at a later date, Sun.mv news portal reported.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances