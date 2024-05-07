Vladimir Putin sworn in as Russia's president for record fifth term





Constitutional Court Chairman Valery Zorkin announced that Putin has formally taken office as Russian president for another six-year term, TASS reported.





After Putin took the oath to the people, Zorkin handed him the symbols of presidential power including the presidential insignia, that is, the golden cross of St. George, depicting the Russian coat of arms and a gold chain with the words "Virtue, Honesty and Glory."





Following the oath-taking ceremony, the head of state delivered a speech. The ceremony marks the start of Putin's fifth presidential term, reported TASS.

Vladimir Putin took oath for a new term of six years as the President of Russia on Tuesday. He took oath for a record fifth presidential term at an inauguration ceremony held in Kremlin.