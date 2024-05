Maharashtra: Actor Riteish Deshmukh and his wife Genelia Deshmukh vote at a polling booth in Latur. NDA has fielded a sitting MP Sudhakar Tukaram Shrangare against INDIA Alliance's Kalge Shivaji Bandappa. Riteish Deshmukh says, "I came to Latur from Mumbai to cast my vote. Everyone should come out of their houses and cast votes. Today is an important day. Everyone should definitely vote..."